SUPERGIRL AND KELLY TEAM UP – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) meets Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx), a young orphaned alien boy, who is acting out in foster care because he fears there is something wrong with his brother Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby), who is incarcerated. Kelly asks Kara (Melissa Benoist) to help her investigate and they stumble upon abuse at the prison. Meanwhile, Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) crashes one of Nia’s (Nicole Maines) dreams and asks her for help. The episode was directed by Shannon Kohli and written by Karen E. Maser & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#609). Original airdate 8/31/2021 @ 9pm.