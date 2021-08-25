Airing weekdays at 5 & 5:30pm on CW11 Seattle, starting September 25th, 2021!

Young Sheldon is and American CBS sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. As a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory, the series is set in the 1980s and the early 1990s. It begins with the character Sheldon Cooper at age nine while living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Jim Parsons who portrays the adult Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, narrates the series as well as serves as executive producer for the series.