RAISE THE DEAD – Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) investigate a mysterious death in a haunted house. Charles Officer directed the episode written by Chris Roberts (#303). Original airdate 9/2/2021 @ 8pm. Also starring Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski and Uni Park. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.