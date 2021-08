BEST LAID PLANS – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) fight against the gods but not all goes as planned. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) is reunited with someone from his past. Meanwhile, Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Janzo feud over the fate of a prisoner. Lastly, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) fights to save Talon. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Igor Ŝunter (#3B08). Original airdate 9/2/2021 @ 9pm.