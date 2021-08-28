Burden Of Truth -- “The Homecoming” -- Image Number: BOT406_0006 -- Pictured (L - R): Meegwun Fairbrother as Officer Owen Beckbie -- Photo: Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc. -- © 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

JOANNA AND BILLY GRASP AT A LAST MINUTE CHANCE TO WIN THE CASE – With the return of her client’s missing daughter, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) sees an opportunity to restart the case against the Mine, but as she and Billy (Peter Mooney) investigate further, it’s clear nothing about the Oro North Mine is as it seems. The episode was directed by Madison Thomas and written by Hayden Simpson (#406). Original airdate 9/3/2021 @ 8pm.