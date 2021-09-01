Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Family Choice Awards – Luke Wilson Returns In Stargirl
DC's Stargirl — "Summer School: Chapter 2" — Pictured: Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan
ComicBook – Supergirl Cast Reveals What They Want To Steal From Their Characters
Supergirl — "Dream Weaver" — Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Supergirl
AV Club – The Superman & Lois Finale Is One Epic Battle
Superman & Lois — "Last Sons of Krypton" — Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman
Globe – 10 Things You Don’t Know About Lili Reinhart
CinemaBlend – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Just Gave Fans Something Nearly As Great As The TV ShowREAD MORE: The Art of Watching TV
Legends of Tomorrow — "There Will Be Brood" — Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Tala Ashe as Zari, Jes Macallan as Ava, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green and Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave
TV Line – Coroner‘s Serinda Swan Talks The Return Of An Old Tragedy
Coroner — "In Bloom" — Pictured: Serinda Swan as Dr. Jenny Cooper
Looper – Walker’s Lindsey Morgan Dishes on Working With Jared Padalecki
Walker — "Four Stones in Hand" — Pictured: Lindsey Morgan as Micki Ramirez
People – Jared Padalecki: What My Life Is Really Like
Walker — "Bad Apples" — Pictured: Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker
Globe – Teller Talks, But He Can’t Read Minds
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — "Double Down" — Pictured (L-R): Penn Jillette and Teller
Looper – Nathan Dean Teases Max’s Future in Roswell, New Mexico
Roswell, New Mexico — "Walk on the Ocean" — Pictured: Nathan Dean as Max Evans
