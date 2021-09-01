Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Family Choice Awards – Luke Wilson Returns In Stargirl

ComicBook – Supergirl Cast Reveals What They Want To Steal From Their Characters

AV Club – The Superman & Lois Finale Is One Epic Battle

Globe – 10 Things You Don’t Know About Lili Reinhart

CinemaBlend – DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Just Gave Fans Something Nearly As Great As The TV Show

TV Line – Coroner‘s Serinda Swan Talks The Return Of An Old Tragedy

Looper – Walker’s Lindsey Morgan Dishes on Working With Jared Padalecki

People – Jared Padalecki: What My Life Is Really Like

Globe – Teller Talks, But He Can’t Read Minds

Looper – Nathan Dean Teases Max’s Future in Roswell, New Mexico