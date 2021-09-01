STORMY WEATHER OVER BLUE VALLEY — As Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near. Meanwhile, Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn, and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#205). Original airdate 9/7/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.