In the Dark -- “Home Run” -- Image Number: ITD310a_0131r -- Pictured (L-R): Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason and Dewshane Williams as Trey -- Photo: Marni Grossman/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DESPERATION – Feeling isolated and alone, Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) seeks comfort in the familiar but sometimes things do change, and she is forced to fend for herself. Also starring Casey Deidrick and Morgan Krantz. The episode was directed by Jeff Chan and written by Corinne Kingsbury &Yael Zinkow (#310). Original airdate 9/8/2021 @ 9pm.