ROBIN GIVENS DIRECTS THE EPSIODE — After going MIA during the middle of her world tour, mega-star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray) returns to Riverdale unexpectedly. But it’s not until she reunites with her former bandmates Valerie (guest star Hayley Law) and Melody (guest star Asha Bromfield), that she opens up about the real reason why she’s back. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative after a surprise visit from her old friend Alexandra Cabot (guest star Camille Hyde). Finally, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) steps in to help Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Veronica land a deal. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle (#515). Original airdate 9/8/2021 @ 8pm.