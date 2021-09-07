SPECIAL

THE ICONIC VMAS LIVE FROM THE BARCLAYS CENTER – The 2021 show will feature epic performances from the biggest names in music and bring fans together from across the globe to celebrate the return of live entertainment. Stars scheduled to appear include Chloe Bailey, Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Lorde and Machine Gun Kelly. The 2021 VMAs are executive produced by Bruce Gilmer and Jesse Ignjatovic, co-founder of Den of Thieves. Original airdate 9/12/2021 @ 8pm.