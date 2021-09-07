Burden Of Truth -- “Where The Shadows Lie Waiting..” -- Image Number: BOT407_0032 -- Pictured (L - R): Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang -- Photo: Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc. -- © 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

MEEGWUN FAIRBROTHER (OWEN BECKBIE) CO-WROTE THE EPISODE – With one day left before the disciplinary hearing, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) set out to finish the case against the mine. Luna (Star Slade) tries to establish a connection between the mine and the trafficking ring. Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) is determined to protect Dee (Victoria Turko) from her ex-boyfriend. The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Meegwun Fairbrother and Eric Putzer (#407). Original airdate 9/10/2021 @ 8pm.