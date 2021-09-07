ELIZABETH GILLIES DIRECTS – Blake (Grant Show) continues on his quest for the Senate and turns to someone very unexpected for help. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) continues to learn more about Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) with the help of an old friend and a reluctant Adam (Sam Underwood) – and finds out all is not what it seems. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) gets a surprise visit, with life-changing results. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) and Dominique (Michael Michele) can’t see eye-to-eye. Meanwhile, Kirby (Maddison Brown) continues on her healing journey which results in quite the surprise. Also starring Adam Huber, Rafael de la Fuente, and Robert C. Riley. The episode was written by Bryce Schramm and directed by Elizabeth Gillies (#418). Original airdate 9/10/2021 @ 9pm.