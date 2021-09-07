The Outpost -- “The Price of Immortality” -- Image Number: OUT3B09_0052 -- Pictured (L - R): Adam Johnson as Munt and Tijana Upcev as Warlita -- Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBCU International -- © 2021 Outpost TV LLC, Courtesy of Electric Entertainment. All rights reserved.

SEARCH AND DESTORY – Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) see ominous visions beneath the Outpost. Garret (Jake Stormoen) tests his relationship with Talon. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) solves the riddle of an old relic. The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Igor Ŝunter (#3B09). Original airdate 9/9/2021 @ 9pm.