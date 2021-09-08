Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

It was 23 years ago today that I took my first upright bass lesson to be able to do Dicky’s part in a bit with Tommy Smothers. One the thrills of my life and . . .started me on playing jazz! I love you Tommy. pic.twitter.com/tbBd9wgNFv — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) September 1, 2021

“Why after everything, do we keep orbiting each other?” Loved that one. 💚 Hope you’re all enjoying tonight’s @CWRoswellNM episode ‘Goodnight Elizabeth’ by @kristenhaynes_ & #ChrisHollier. Directed by goddess @heatherhemmens. #RoswellNM — Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) September 7, 2021

Exactly one year ago today, I tried on my cowl for the first time! Check my IG story to see my reaction 🥺😭🦇 #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/pb2twIXSaJ — Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) September 3, 2021

Framing this one fo sho ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sXdWXdzwaG — Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) September 7, 2021

Seeing all the box office records #shangchi broke this weekend, is giving me lifeeeee 💛👏🏼🙌🏼 @shangchi — Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) September 7, 2021

IYKYK…but really, go see #shangchi as soon as you can! Or if you'd rather not go to the theaters now, no worries – it'll be on @disneyplus in just 44 days! pic.twitter.com/5mFY5Rbssl — Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) September 4, 2021

Los Angeles Magazine, next to my work husband ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/g3fUMb8hx5 — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) September 2, 2021

Trying not to squeeze the life out of Drakes new album so I’ll enjoy it in a month still (My problem with every album) — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) September 4, 2021