Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
It was 23 years ago today that I took my first upright bass lesson to be able to do Dicky’s part in a bit with Tommy Smothers. One the thrills of my life and . . .started me on playing jazz! I love you Tommy. pic.twitter.com/tbBd9wgNFv
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) September 1, 2021
“Why after everything, do we keep orbiting each other?” Loved that one. 💚 Hope you’re all enjoying tonight’s @CWRoswellNM episode ‘Goodnight Elizabeth’ by @kristenhaynes_ & #ChrisHollier. Directed by goddess @heatherhemmens. #RoswellNM
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) September 7, 2021
Exactly one year ago today, I tried on my cowl for the first time! Check my IG story to see my reaction 🥺😭🦇 #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/pb2twIXSaJ
— Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) September 3, 2021
Framing this one fo sho ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sXdWXdzwaG
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) September 7, 2021
Seeing all the box office records #shangchi broke this weekend, is giving me lifeeeee 💛👏🏼🙌🏼 @shangchi
— Shannon Dang (@ShannonNikkiD) September 7, 2021
IYKYK…but really, go see #shangchi as soon as you can! Or if you'd rather not go to the theaters now, no worries – it'll be on @disneyplus in just 44 days! pic.twitter.com/5mFY5Rbssl
— Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) September 4, 2021
A joy to all my cast mates! https://t.co/hfGyXKN2AT
Los Angeles Magazine, next to my work husband ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/g3fUMb8hx5
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) September 2, 2021
Game, set, match. pic.twitter.com/ubCW36568X
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) September 2, 2021
Trying not to squeeze the life out of Drakes new album so I’ll enjoy it in a month still
(My problem with every album)
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) September 4, 2021
Hey @YvetteMonreal will you share a milkshake with me? #dcstargirl #starcat pic.twitter.com/T8PzHfhIPX
— Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) September 1, 2021
Easy breezy 🐰🌸 pic.twitter.com/alXezwAIEO
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 31, 2021
Really feeling like fall over here 🍁 pic.twitter.com/VYvPS2YEJT
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) September 3, 2021
