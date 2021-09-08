Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Hollywood Reporter – Girls on The Bus, From Greg Berlanti and Julie Plec, Moves From Netflix To The CW

CBR – DC’s Stargirl: Focus on Family And Friendships Sets The Show Apart

SyFy Wire – Supergirl‘s Series Finale Is on The Way, And Melissa Benoist Promises Massive Reunion To Cap Things Off

Deadline – Omono Okojie Upped To Series Regular For Season 4 of Legacies

Decider – Meet Jim Gaffigan’s Thunderbolt

Cinema Blend – 4400 Premiere Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things We Know About the Reboot

Bleeding Cool – Naomi: Ava DuVernay Confirms The Comic Series Filming Start

Den Of Geek – How Stargirl Uses The Justice Society’s Strangest Member To Tell A Very Human Story

MediaVillage – DC’s Stargirl‘s Yvette Monreal on The Multicultural TV Talk

CBR – Jim Lee Praises Stargirl With A Stunning Illustration