GHOSTS FROM ARCHIE’S PAST — After hearing some unexpected news about his former commanding officer, Archie (KJ Apa) opens up to Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) about his time in the Army. Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a clever way to raise funds after Chad (guest star Chris Mason) calls the SEC on her. Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Kevin (Casey Cott) attempt to take control of the ministry, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes on an apology tour. Lili Reinhart, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Erinn Westbrook also star. Robin Givens directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg (#516). Original airdate 9/15/2021 @ 8pm.