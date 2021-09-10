WITCH WAY TO GO – After a gruesome discovery at a body farm, Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) unearth a small town’s tragic secrets. Meanwhile, Gordon (Nicholas Campbell) continues to court a mysterious woman and River (Kiley May) finds an admirer. Elizabeth Farrer and Gloria Kim directed the episode written by Noelle Carbone and Leah Cameron (#305). Original airdate 9/16/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.