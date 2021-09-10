A GAME OF CAT AND MOUSE – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to a familiar tomb. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Foyle) find themselves in a precarious position. Meanwhile, Zed (Reece Ritchie), Munt (Adam Johnson) and Nedra (guest star Tamara Radovanović) must play a deadly game against the gods. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Milan Konjević (#3B10). Original airdate 9/16/2021 @ 9pm.