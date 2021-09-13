Burden Of Truth -- “Standing by Peaceful Water” -- Image Number: BOT408_0031 -- Pictured (L - R): Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford and Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang -- Photo: Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc. -- © 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

SEASON FINALE

BILLY GETS UNEXPECTED HELP FROM A SURPRISING SOURCE – With her legal career seemingly over, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to chart a new path for the future. Billy (Peter Mooney) gets some unexpected help in his pursuit of a new client. With Dee’s legal case at a dead end, Luna (Star Slade) is unsure where to turn. The episode was directed by Michelle Latimer and written by Brad Simpson (#408). Original airdate 9/17/2021 @ 8pm.