Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

sometimes I chuckle to myself out loud, and I sound EXACTLY like my dad, and it’s weird. — Rich Sommer (@richsommer) September 13, 2021

Get ready to wish one of my favourite humans a happy birthday!!!! Love ya @julie_gonzalo!!!! 🌟💕🌟💕🌟💕🌟💕Expect me to jump around like this all day tomorrow. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Xp9V5bCpbz — Andrea Brooks (@AndreaKBrooks) September 9, 2021

How do you think I got this hair? https://t.co/oV9PwydBTc pic.twitter.com/1htuCoiAWd — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) September 6, 2021

Happy birthday to my favorite on-screen boo @tylerhoechlin! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lWbYyIsgp0 — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 11, 2021

Happiest of birthdays to the man himself, @tylerhoechlin Happy to count him as colleague, role model, and friend. A truly good dude. #reallifesuperman pic.twitter.com/MmU402jXyK — Jordan Elsass (@jordanelsass1) September 11, 2021

first day back with my #CWKungFu fam and they indulged me when i begged them to teach me how to do THE #shangchi bus kick. @SimuLiu watch ur back i’m coming for u after i’ve trained for 300 more hours pic.twitter.com/Uy0PPvyJIN — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) September 9, 2021

I hope y’all enjoyed that episode! Next week is HUGE. Biggest episode we have done… I’ve literally been counting down the days for its release…so…7 DAYS!!! #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/LWjpFm9oyN — Brec Bassinger (@Brecbassinger) September 8, 2021