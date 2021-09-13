Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Collider – New Naomi Set Image Reveals Star Kaci Walfall In Ava DuVernay’s Superhero Series

LA Times – No Limit For Badass Women

DigitalSpy – DC’s Stargirl Adds Familiar Faces TO Main Cast For Season 3

NBC – Taye Diggs on All American, Giving Back To His Old School And Ali

CBR – The Flash: Every Hero and Villain Confirmed For Season 8’s Armageddon Event

Looper – Matt Ryan Opens Up About Saying Goodbye To John Constantine Again

TV Insider –What We Know About Legends of The Hidden Temple Reboot

Comicbook – DC’s Stargirl Yvette Monreal Teases Darkness Ahead for Wildcat in Season 2

EOnline – Dynasty’s Elizabeth Gillies Shares Her Fashion Must Haves

TVLine – Charmed Names New Showrunner For Season 4 – Plus, Get Early Intel on The Girls’ Unpredictable New Sister

CBR – Legacies Promotes The Newest Super Squad Member To Series Regular