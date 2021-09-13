IF ONLY – Someone from Dominique’s (Michael Michele) past returns, and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) wants answers. Blake (Grant Show) takes Amanda (Eliza Bennett) under his wing, but she has other ideas, and he has other motives. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) divulge a secret to the Carringtons. Meanwhile, as Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) think about what to do with their struggles, Fallon takes an unexpected journey. The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Brandon Lott. (#419). Original airdate 9/17/2021 @ 9pm.