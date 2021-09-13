UNLICENSED TO DRIVE – O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) investigate a car stolen under very mysterious circumstances. Meanwhile, Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) breaks the news that he must downsize the Paranormal Unit. Jackie van Beek directed the episode written by Paul Yates (#205). Original airdate 9/19/21 @ 9pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.