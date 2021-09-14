September 14, 2021 (Burbank, CA) ─ The CW Network announced today the acquisition of LEONINE Studios’ international action series PROFESSIONALS starring Tom Welling (“Smallville,” “Parkland”), Brendan Fraser (“Trust,” “The Mummy”) and Elena Anaya (“Wonder Woman,” “The Skin I Live In”) from Rainmaker Content. The premiere date and time of the series’ U.S. broadcast debut will be announced later.

PROFESSIONALS follows Vincent Corbo (Tom Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser) – who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Elena Anaya), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate – all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with a rogue Europol agent (Ken Duken) who is hellbent on busting him for past sins.

An official Republic of Ireland and South Africa co-production and shot on breathtaking locations in Ireland and South Africa, PROFESSIONALS also stars Saïd Taghmaoui (“John Wick 3,” “Wonder Woman”), Ken Duken (“Inglorious Basterds,” “Counterpart”), Lisa Loven Kongsli (“Force Majeure,” “Wonder Woman”), August Wittgenstein (“The Crown,” “Das Boot”), Stevel Marc (“The Mauritanian”), Tanya Van Graan (“Raised by Wolves”), and Nic Rasenti (“Outlander”).

A production of Most Media, Subotica, Spier Films and Roadside Attractions in association with Jeff Most Productions, LEONINE Studios, NENT Group and The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, PROFESSIONALS was created by Jeff Most (“The Crow,” “The Specialist”) and Michael Colleary (“Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” “Face/Off”) who both serve as Co-Showrunners and Executive Producers. They are joined by fellow Executive Producers Tristan Orpen Lynch, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, Jennifer Berman, Maijang Mpherwane, Dipak Chiba, William Smith, Herbert Kloiber, Thomas Augsberger, Cosima von Spreti, Fredrik Ljungberg, Maxim Korostyshevsky, Daniel Wagner, Bharat Nalluri, Brendan Fraser, Tom Welling, and Elena Anaya. The producers are Katy Most, Lwazi Manzi and Aoife O’Sullivan. Hollard Film Guarantors, represented by Paul Raleigh, provided a Completion Guarantee. PROFESSIONALS is distributed by Rainmaker Content for LEONINE Studios.

About The CW:

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America’s fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, now broadcasts across the week, offering fourteen-hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday, beginning in Fall 2021. The CW’s primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported CWTV.com and The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform. Additionally, The CW broadcasts a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network CW Seed launched in 2013 and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series.

About LEONINE Studios:

LEONINE Studios is a leading independent German content house focusing on inspiring viewers with premium content and being a reliable partner for creative talents.

With its three divisions LEONINE Production, LEONINE Distribution and LEONINE Licensing, the media company covers the entire value chain of the content business. LEONINE Studios produces feature films, series, TV shows, entertainment formats, infotainment formats, content for social media channels, and co-produces national and international fiction formats. The LEONINE Studios production companies – i&u TV, Odeon Entertainment, Odeon Fiction, SEO Entertainment, W&B Television and Wiedemann & Berg Film – are led by award-winning producers with long-term ties to outstanding creative talents. LEONINE Studios distributes its content in theaters, on digital services, in home entertainment and on TV channels. In this context, the company also draws on its market-leading license library which includes programs in all formats and genres. LEONINE Studios’ independence assures that all players in the content sector can be provided with premium content – digital streaming providers, pay TV partners as well as public and private television broadcasters.

About Rainmaker Content:

Rainmaker Content is a global content company formed to create, finance and distribute commercially appealing scripted and non-scripted programming, collaborating with award-winning producers, production companies and directors who have proven track records of making high quality premium programming for the widest audience.

About Roadside Attractions:

Since its founding in 2003, Roadside Attractions’ films have grossed over $560 million and garnered 23 Academy Award® nominations. Roadside Attractions’ 2021 releases include “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It” and the Mark Wahlberg-starrer “Joe Bell.” Recent films include the Oscar®-winning “Judy,” starring Renee Zellweger, and the No. 1 independent film of summer 2019, “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” Their faith-based “I Can Only Imagine” was the No. 1 independent film of 2018 with a gross of $83.5 million. The company has released such critical and commercial hits as “Manchester by the Sea,” “Ben Is Back,” “Beatriz at Dinner,” “Whitney,” “Stronger,” “Love & Friendship,” “Hello, My Name Is Doris,” “Mr. Holmes,” “Love & Mercy,” “A Most Wanted Man,” “The Skeleton Twins,” “All Is Lost, Mud,” “Winter’s Bone,” “The Cove,” “Arbitrage,” “Margin Call” and “Super Size Me.” Among their television projects, they developed their acclaimed feature “Dear White People” into a long-running hit series for Netflix with Lionsgate Television.