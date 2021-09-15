Filed Under:cw11 seattle, dc's stargirl, kstw, Stargirl

YOLANDA FACES HER PAST — When the guilt over Brainwave’s (guest star Christopher James Baker) death becomes too much to handle, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) is forced to make a heartbreaking decision.  Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Hunter Sansone also star.  Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Robbie Hyne (#207).  Original airdate 9/21/2021 @ 8pm.  Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.