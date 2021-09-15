“SUPERGIRL” STAR AZIE TESFAI CO-WROTE THE EPISODE DIRECTED BY DAVID RAMSEY – Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community, including Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx). However, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker, and no one is coming to help – including Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) who is busy fighting Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian. Joined by Supergirl, Alex (Chyler Leigh), Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) and team, Guardian leads the way to restoring justice to the fallen community. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by J. Holtham & Azie Tesfai (#612). Original airdate 9/21/2021 @ 9pm.