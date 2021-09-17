The Outpost -- “Guardian of the Asterkinj” -- Image Number: OUT3B11_0029 -- Pictured (L - R): Jessica Green as Talon -- Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBCU International -- © 2021 Outpost TV LLC, Courtesy of Electric Entertainment. All rights reserved.

JAKE STORMOEN DIRECTS – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) must make a very difficult choice. Meanwhile, Zed (Reece Ritchie) returns to the Outpost with a heavy burden. The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Jake Stormoen (#3B11). Original airdate 9/23/2021 @ 9pm.