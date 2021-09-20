Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
READ MORE: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Demands Disclaimer For 'Richard Jewell' MovieView this post on Instagram
Well, we both survived. Congrats. pic.twitter.com/zgBBPboPpq
— Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) September 15, 2021
New Season… Same Bat 🦇 10.13.21 @CWBatwoman @warnerbrostv
Don’t forget to binge Season 2 on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/ymKgLGlJFx
— Javicia Leslie (@JaviciaLeslie) September 16, 2021
Worlds best photobomber- Camrus Johnson guys 😆- @CamrusJ @wallisday #batwoman #kate #sophie ….and #luke 😝 pic.twitter.com/aUnkJDYUs6
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) September 7, 2021
Season One of #SupermanAndLois now streaming on @hbomax 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/fhKkv4mF2b
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 17, 2021
READ MORE: The Art of Watching TV
Sleepy zagarons #bts #LegendsOfTomorrow finale!!! pic.twitter.com/doxwm8LHU8
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) September 5, 2021
like why did this happen pic.twitter.com/H2ELVh6JfV
— Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) September 15, 2021
You find all kinds of scoundrels in Vancouver @johnharlankim @olivialiang_ @ShannonNikkiD pic.twitter.com/IxfVhnKeFY
— Eddie Liu 劉立德 (@eddieliuwho) September 16, 2021
— Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) September 20, 2021