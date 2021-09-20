ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL – Blake (Grant Show) considers dropping out of the senatorial race and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) is devasted by what this would mean to the schools. Kirby (Maddison Brown) offers to help Culhane and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) has other plans for Blake. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) confronts Dominique (Michael Michele) about her secret and proposes a deal. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam (Adam Huber) get away for a weekend together but things don’t end up as either one thought they would. Jeff (Sam Adegoke) continues behaving erratically. Adam (Sam Underwood) calls in a favor from Sam (Rafael de la Fuente). The episode was written by Liz Sczudlo and directed by Geoff Shotz (#421). Original airdate 9/24/2021 @ 9pm.