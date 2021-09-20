Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the cw, Wellington Paranormal

SEASON FINALE

Officer Minogue (Mike Minogue) meets Officer O’Leary’s (Karen O’Leary) mom when they use “Mrs. Mom’s” (Lynda Topp) house for a stakeout to investigate why a mass quantity of obsolete electronics go missing.  Also starring Maaka Pohatu.  Jemaine Clement wrote and directed the episode (#206).  Original airdate 9/26/21 @ 9pm.  Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. 