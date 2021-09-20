SEASON FINALE

Officer Minogue (Mike Minogue) meets Officer O’Leary’s (Karen O’Leary) mom when they use “Mrs. Mom’s” (Lynda Topp) house for a stakeout to investigate why a mass quantity of obsolete electronics go missing. Also starring Maaka Pohatu. Jemaine Clement wrote and directed the episode (#206). Original airdate 9/26/21 @ 9pm. Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.