“Supergirl” co-star Azie Tesfai co-wrote tonight’s (September 21, 2021) episode about embracing her power and stepping into her role as Guardian – the first woman in the role.

When a building collapses, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker, and no one is coming to help. Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian. Joined by Supergirl, Alex (Chyler Leigh), Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) and team, Guardian leads the way to restoring justice to the fallen community.