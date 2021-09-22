October 4-5, 2021 | In-person limited capacity or virtual

SEATTLE — The 2021 GeekWire Summit, presented by Bank of America, brings together business, tech and community leaders for enriching and inspiring discussions about the future. The 10th annual GeekWire Summit will take place on October 4th & 5th with options of virtual or with a limited capacity in-person at venue Block 41.

The agenda includes in-depth fireside chats, interactive panels plus power talks with some of the top names in tech and leading experts in cybersecurity and the environment.

2021 Speakers include:

● Andy Jassy, President & CEO, Amazon

● Ciara, Singer/songwriter, entrepreneur & philanthropist

● Spencer Rascoff, Angel investor, former CEO of Zillow Group

● Christopher Young, Executive Vice President, Microsoft

● Yoky Matsuoka, Founder & CEO, Yohana

● Neil King, Professor, UW Institute for Protein Design

● Brandon Middaugh, Director Climate Innovation Fund, Microsoft

● Joan D. Pepin, Founder & CEO, ZeroWall

● Alex Gounares, Founder & CEO, Polyverse Corporation

Full agenda and speakers listed: http://www.geekwire.com/summit.

