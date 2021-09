In the Dark -- “Do You Hear What I Hear?” -- Image Number: ITD312fg_0001r -- Pictured: Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CLOSER – As Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) closes in on finding out what happened to Jess (Brooke Markham), Clemens (Matt Murray) and Josh (Theo Bhat) move one step closer to finding Murphy. The episode was directed by Steven Tsuchida and written by Yael Zinkow (312). Original airdate 9/29/2021 @ 9pm.