OLD PROBLEMS, NEW WOUNDS – A deceased John Doe forces Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Clark (Mark Taylor) to work together in the world of narcotics and therapy. Liam (Éric Bruneau) seeks a fresh start, while Mac (Roger Cross) takes a day off to spend time with someone special. Also starring Ehren Kassam, Kiley May, Andy McQueen, and Uni Park. Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Shannon Masters (#307). Original airdate 9/30/21 @8pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.