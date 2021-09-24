TRUST – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to the Outpost with a dubious ally. Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) attempt to a descent on the Outpost. Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) devise a plan to save the Kahvi and Talon learns about Aster’s (guest star Gerrard Miller) true plan. The episode was written by Justin Partridge and directed by Milan Todorović (#3B12). Original airdate 9/30/2021 @ 9pm.