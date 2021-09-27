SEATTLE – Announcing Angler West TV finding a new home in the Northwest! Beginning Saturday, October 2nd, Angler West TV will air from 6:30-7AM every week on CW11 Seattle. Portland viewers can also access it on Portland’s The CW. This increases viewership from a little over a million to over 4 million! New episodes arriving soon include salmon fishing out of Illwaco, Skagit River pinks, Sound pinks, Columbia River sockeye, and even a trout night fishing episode.

About Angler West TV:

Since 2003, Angler West TV has brought relevant, interesting and informative fishing related programing to West Coast and national viewers. With the highest ratings of any fishing show airing on the west coast, AWTV continues to deliver the type of programing that inspires viewers to get out there and go fishing themselves. The Angler West store provides retail access to many of the outstanding products, services and destinations seen in the show. The revenue generated from the store goes directly into the production of new episodes. By supporting the store and the companies that support AWTV, you are making future episodes of AWTV possible.