Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

VillageMedia – The CW’s Mark Pedowitz on The Induction of The Network Into The Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors

CBR – Supergirl: Even Cosmic Threats Start With Social Issues

Nerds & Beyond – Nancy Drew: Our Theories For Season 3

CBR – 4400 Reboot Explores The History of White Supremacy In America

Showbiz Cheat Sheet – Stargirl Season 2 Episode 9 Synopsis Teases Jay Garrick’s Return

SyFy – Batwoman Season 3 Trailer Brings Mad Hatter to The Arrowverse And Alice Back Into The Fold