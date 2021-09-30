SEASON FINALE

OUT WITH THE OLD — As the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale, an incident at Pop’s forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Greg Murray (#519). Original airdate 10/6/2021 @ 8pm.