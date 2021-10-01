DVHopeline, a new domestic violence helpline serving King County launched in July and will be promoted on billboards during the month of October for Domestic Violence Awareness/Action Month. Now, domestic violence survivors and those who care about them can access free, safe, confidential support and streamlined referrals to services and resources throughout the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week by phone (206-737-0242/877-737-0242) or online chat. http://www.dvhopeline.org

DVHopeline also provides information about healthy relationships and preventing domestic violence to the general public. DVHopeline’s diverse staff is dedicated to offering a welcoming and supportive service to people from all communities, of any age and gender. Interpretation is provided in over 200 languages.

Billboards promoting DVHopeline are located around Seattle, and in Federal Way, Sea Tac, Renton, and Burien, and feature the work of various artists including some impacted by domestic violence. We have several partners in this important endeavor:

Take Heart You Are Not Alone uses the power of art to raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and to help victims and survivors heal and bring them hope. SaveArtSpace transforms advertisement space into public art by and for the local community. The artists for the billboards.

Path With Art fosters the restoration of individuals, groups, and society from the effects of trauma through arts engagement and community-building. David Martin curator for Cascadia Art Museum in Edmonds, WA and is the leading authority on the art history of Washington State.

The Frye Art Musuem who has graciously agreed to host a Panel on December 21, 2021 to discuss the billboard campaign and how art can be a powerful tool to draw attention to critical issues like domestic violence.

Domestic violence is a hidden epidemic, affecting thousands of people in King County. The ripple effect from domestic violence is enormous, impacting public health, employment, and community safety. Children who experience it in their homes are at higher risk for problems at school, mental health challenges, risky behaviors, and abuse victimization or perpetration in adulthood. The COVID pandemic shined a spotlight on the acute danger, and the emotional and psychological abuse that survivors endure daily. The sooner that survivors access support, the safer they—and our community—will be.

DVHopeline is designed to reach the survivors who are most marginalized, or who might be most hesitant to seek support. Our vision is that each call or contact will advance survivors’ journeys to autonomy, safety, and freedom, and strengthen our communities’ resolve to end gender-based violence. Freedom from abuse is a journey; DVHopeline is here to walk with survivors at every step on that journey.

DVHopeline receives funding from the King County Vets, Seniors and Human Services Levy and from the City of Seattle Human Services Department