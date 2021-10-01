CHILLS AND THRILLS – Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) arrive at a famous horror author’s house to investigate a case that becomes a real-life thriller. Ross (Ehren Kassam) helps Gordon (Nicholas Campbell) confront his visions and Liam (Éric Bruneau) returns. Also starring Andy McQueen, Kiley May, and Uni Park. Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Aaron Seneca (#308). Original airdate 10/7/21 @ 8pm. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.