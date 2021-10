SERIES FINALE

FINALE – Talon (Jessica Green) and her friends battle against the gods. Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), Wren (Izuka Hoyle) and Munt (Adam Johnson) fight to save the Kahvi. A ruler is crowned. The episode was written by Jason Faller and directed by Milan Todorović (#3B13). Original airdate 10/7/2021 @ 9pm.