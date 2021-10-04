Filed Under:comedy special, Dave Chappelle, Netflix
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Dave Chappelle performs to a sold out crowd onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

(CNN) — This is not a drill.

Dave Chappelle is dropping another comedy special on Netflix.

The trailer for “Dave Chappelle: The Closer” debuted Monday and features Chappelle and a voice over by Morgan Freeman.

Or is it?

Earlier this year, the comic and the streaming giant reached an agreement over streaming rights to “Chappelle’s Show.”

Chappelle’s latest special premieres Tuesday.

