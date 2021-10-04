LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Dave Chappelle performs to a sold out crowd onstage at the Hollywood Palladium on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)
(CNN) — This is not a drill.
Dave Chappelle is dropping another comedy special on Netflix.
The trailer for “Dave Chappelle: The Closer” debuted Monday and features Chappelle and a voice over by Morgan Freeman.

Earlier this year, the comic and the streaming giant reached an agreement over streaming rights to “Chappelle’s Show.”
Chappelle's latest special premieres Tuesday.
