SEASON PREMIERE

FRESH BLOOD – In this reality show with a brutal horror twist, thirteen new campers arrive at Camp Pleasant excited and ready for fun but are quickly reminded by host Camp Counselor Bobby (Bobby Mair) that not everyone will survive. After all, one of them is a Killer who will engage the help of homicidal Handyman Bruce to kill their “friends” …one by one. The campmates are immediately thrown into several challenges – including a hilarious walk across a slippery pole to bank cash for their prize fund and a duel with bloody arrows to win immunity. All the while, the Killer among them tries to the sabotage the game. Bromances blossom, a risky love triangle forms and one Camper is ultimately sent into the woods to die in a deliciously fun way. Directed by Mike Parker (#201). Original airdate 10/10/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of KILLER CAMP will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.