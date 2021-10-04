SERIES PREMIERE

CRISTELA ALONZO HOSTS THE NEW SERIES FROM THE CW — Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, the 2021 adult version of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is taken out of a studio and into a “jungle,” and scaled up with tougher challenges and a much bigger prize on the line – $25,000. It preserves the original Nickelodeon series’ favorite elements including: “Olmec” (the giant talking stone head) voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, the original voice and puppeteer, the “Moat Crossing,” “The Steps of Knowledge,” “The Temple Games,” the “Temple Run,” and of course, the iconic team names: “Purple Parrots,” “Blue Barracudas,” “Orange Iguanas,” “Red Jaguars,” “Silver Snakes” and “Green Monkeys” (#101). Original airdate 10/10/2021 @ 8pm. Every episode of LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.