SEASON PREMIERE

On the evening of Horseshoe Bay’s annual Harvest Carnival, a whole new mystery unfolds for Nancy (Kennedy McMann) when the body of a mysterious young man is discovered on the Hudson carnival grounds. The Drew Crew (Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) is drawn into the case by a host of confounding clues surrounding a new menace terrorizing the town – a killer who has an enigmatic connection to none other than Nancy’s newest foil: Temperance Hudson (guest star Bo Martynowska). Also starring Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor (#301). Original airdate 10/8/2021 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.