SCOTT WOLF (“NANCY DREW”) GUEST STARS — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The TV audience watches along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Scott Wolf (“Nancy Drew”) joins Penn & Teller and magicians featured in the episode include The Shocker, Magic Maxl, Jeki Yoo, and Ben Seidman. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#801). Original airdate 10/8/2021 @ 8pm.