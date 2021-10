SEASON PREMIERE – The cuteness is back! Host Elizabeth Stanton shares the most adorable, spoiled pets, some unlikely animal friendships, animals who are not fond of the latest fitness craze, and some very jealous pets. Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is the special guest for this episode with commentary by Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson, and Noah Matthews (#201). Original airdate 10/9/2021 @ 9pm.