LOOK AT ME! – Host Elizabeth Stanton shares the biggest attention hog pets, furry best friends, clumsy dogs, hilarious pigs, the strangest goats you’ve ever seen, and perhaps the cutest kitten in the world. Special guest star Molly McCook (“Last Man Standing”) joins in on the fun with commentary by Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Maiara Walsh, and Neel Ghosh (#202). Original airdate 10/9/2021 @ 9:30pm.