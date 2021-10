WHO’S HUNGRY? – Isobel (Lily Cowles) helps Kyle (Michael Trevino) save a life. Jones (Nathan Dean) needs something from Michael (Michael Vlamis). Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) continue to work on the science in the hopes of stopping Jones. Everyone is working together to try and defeat the dictator, but will they all make it out alive?? The episode was directed Lance Anderson and written by Isabel Nelson & Danny Tolli (#312). Original airdate 10/11/2021 @ 8pm @ 9pm.