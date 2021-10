UNSPECIFIED - OCTOBER 05: In this screengrab, Kelly Clarkson accepts the award for Best Talk Show at the 46th Annual Gracie Awards on October 05, 2021. (Photo by Alliance for Women in Media Foundation/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

(CNN) — It’s a win for Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson has been in the middle of an ongoing fight over assets in the wake of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. According to documents obtained by CNN, the singer has been awarded their Montana ranch with an estimated $10 million value.

The court cited a premarital agreement between Blackstock and Clarkson in rejecting Blackstock’s position the Montana ranch was marital property.

It was from this ranch that Clarkson recorded her daily television program, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and her appearances on NBC’s “The Voice” during the pandemic.

Blackstock — a talent manager — and Clarkson wed at Blackberry Farm, a rural resort in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The couple have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Blackstock has two children from a previous marriage.

